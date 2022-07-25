Ray Lee DeHaven Jr. "Junior"
Ray Lee DeHaven Jr., 62, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Center.
Junior was born in Winchester on September 21,1959, son of the late Ray Lee DeHaven Sr. and Pauline Ivy DeHaven (Davis).
He worked as a self-employed mechanic most of his life. He was a member of Faith Revival Church.
He is survived by his brothers, Gerald DeHaven Sr.(Jerry) and Terry DeHaven Sr., both of Winchester. Also, has 14 nieces and nephews, 31 great-nieces and nephews and some great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sherry DeHaven and Barbara Jenkins (Bonnie); brother, Richard DeHaven (Dickie), and a nephew, Willy Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Revival Church or Blue Ridge Hospice.
The family will receive friends at Faith Revival Church on Sunday, July 31 from 3-4 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Gary Palmer officiating.
