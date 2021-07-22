Ray S. George, 67, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday July 20, 2021 at his home.
He was born August 17, 1953, in Washington, DC, the son of Ruby Elaine Lowry, and the late Robert George.
Ray was an experienced machinist, talented woodworker, avid hunter, author, songwriter, and vocalist.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Lutz George, two daughters, Melinda Rae Jones of Franklin, VA, Sally Anne George of Winchester, VA, five grandchildren; Tanisha Moore, Angela George, Melina Jones, Aaron Power, and Emmaleigh George. Also surviving are one brother, Eddie George of Cedar Springs, Michigan, one sister, Lois McLaughlin of Hardy, VA, sister-in-law Marianne George, brother-in-law Doug McLaughlin, and son-in-law Nathan Jones.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Phelps funeral home 311 Hope Drive Winchester with Pastor Mike Pettry officiating.
The family will receive friends 6-8:00 pm Friday in the funeral home.
