Raymond Alvie "Sonny" Carter
Raymond Alvie "Sonny" Carter, 93, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Ashland Nursing Home.
He was born May 25, 1929, in Winchester the son of Roy and Helen Ebersole Carter.
He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of many local veteran's groups.
He is survived by his children, Bruce Carter, Kathy Kelley and Pamela Gibson and her husband, Michael, all of Winchester.
His daughter, Ruth Ann Morris, preceded him in death.
A service will be 1:30 pm Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Reverend Paul Campbell.
Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
