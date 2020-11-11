Raymond Donald Battocchi, 78, of Round Hill, Virginia passed away on November 4, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia due to surgical complications.
Raymond was born on May 15, 1942 in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Elda and Silvio Battocchi. He was the son of an immigrant from Northern Italy who founded a lucrative knife sharpening business which held 5 patents, and alongside him was a devoted homemaker and loving mother. He was raised in Hartford, Connecticut where he attended Weaver High School as an outstanding athlete, scholar and as Senior Class President. He completed a bachelor's degree at Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts. While at Amherst, he received the commendation for the most improved student, where he was also co-captain of the football team and awarded all-New honors. He received the Woods Travis Prize for outstanding excellence in culture and faithfulness to duty as a scholar. He remained an active Amherst alumnus, most recently as President of his class and Chairman of his 55th Reunion. He was drafted by a semi-pro football team, but opted to teach at Deerfield Academy, prompting him to pursue a legal education at the University of Virginia School of Law. During this time, he received a number of honors including; Order of the Coif, Raven Society and Omicron Delta Kappa. After law school, he did volunteer work for the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights in the south which included being an observer of an election in Mississippi. He served with distinction at the Department of Justice from 1968-1977 primarily in the appellate civil section. He then became a prominent attorney in private practice in Washington, DC with Cole & Groner for 12 years. He was then with Gabeler, Battocchi, Griggs & Powell in McLean, Virginia, specializing in litigation for 12 years. He was selected in 2006 and 2007 to Super Lawyers (an exclusive list of top rated attorneys in specific practices who were chosen after thorough evaluation of numerous criteria). He tried countless cases, and briefed and argued numerous cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals. He paid his football years forward by representing former NFL players related to financial fraud that had been perpetrated against them or business matters. One of his proudest accomplishments was prevailing in a case before the United States Supreme Court (Booz v. Barry, 485 US 312 (1988)). His volunteer activities included pro bono representation for Public Citizen, pro bono representation of an employee of the Army Corp of Engineers, serving as an officer for the Loudoun County Democratic Committee and serving as the President of the McLean Bar in 2019.
Raymond is survived by his devoted wife of 14 years Minda McCabe, sons Adam (Leigh Ann) and Brian (Caitlin), stepdaughters Sarah and Sandra McCabe, granddaughter Maggie and brother Ronald.
A private family service will be held on November 13, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home located at 201 Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg, Virginia 20176. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Leesburg, Virginia. There will be a celebration of his life once we can celebrate without the restrictions of COVID and are looking forward to welcoming everyone at that time.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org or 1-800-227-2345, Option 2).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.