Raymond E. Palladino Raymond E. Palladino of Lake Frederick entered into God’s arms on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Raymond is survived by his wife Debby and three sons, John (Ashley), Jeffrey and Jevon and brother, John Palladino III.
A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr., Winchester, VA, with an out-of-state graveside service to be conducted at a later date. Officiating will be Father Bjorn Lundberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond’s memory may be made to: Winchester Chapter of Izaak Walton League, 2863 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22604.
Arrangements were handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
