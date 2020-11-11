Raymond E. Scott, Jr.

Raymond Edward Scott, Jr., 80, of Middletown, Virginia, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Scott was born March 28, 1940 in Greenville, South Carolina, son of the late Raymond Edward Scott, Sr. and Cecil Guest Scott.
A veteran of the U. S. Army, he retired as a Sergeant First Class after 22 years of service and developed a lifetime passion for golf that never diminished.
He was a member of the American Legion.
He married Joyce Ann Campbell Scott on April 5, 1997 in Alexandria, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are three sons, Raymond E. Scott III of Hoschton, GA, Andrew Wayne Scott of Spruce Pine, NC, and David Lee Scott of Greenville, SC; a daughter, Angela D. Jenkins of Riverton, VA; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.