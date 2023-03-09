Raymond Edward Hess
Raymond Edward Hess, 78 of Winchester, passed peacefully Monday, March 6, 2023 in his residence.
Ray was born September 18, 1944 in Summerhill, PA. the son of James Logan and Viola Mae Butler Hess.
He married Sonya Mullenax Hess, April 21, 1973 in Arborvale, WV. They were soon to celebrate 50 years of marriage.
He worked for Big A Auto Parts for 20 years and Rite Aid distribution for 10 years. After his retirement, he worked for Miller Auto Group as a courier.
Ray was a lifetime member at Shawnee Fire Company with 45 years of service. He was President from 1977-1991, Chief 2012-2013 & 2015- 2016, and a member of the Board of Directors. He also served on the Board of Directors at Kernstown Battlefield and was a member of the North-South Skirmish Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Raymond Hess Jr. (Sue) of PA, Sonya Harsomchuck (David) of PA, Lauri A. Clark (Jeffrey) of WV; grandchildren, Matt, Dana, Bridgette, Cody, Emily, Kait (Zach), Alexis (Cody), Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Braxton, and Oaklee; and siblings, James L. Hess Jr., and Patricia Hess Kolar.
In addition to his parents, his siblings, William Gene Hess, Lawrence Hess, Samuel Hess and Sandra Hess preceded him in death.
The funeral will be private.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held at Shawnee Fire Department 2210 Valor Drive, Winchester on Saturday, March 18th from 1pm-3pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601 or Kernstown Battlefield P.O. Box 1327 Winchester, VA 22604.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
