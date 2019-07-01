Raymond Edward “Ray” Stelzl, 89, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence.
Ray married Marilyn Joan Feeley on August 7, 1965 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Along with his wife, Mr. Stelzl is survived by daughters, Cherilyn Kelchner of Frederick County, Virginia, Tonya Cunningham (Phil) of Winchester, Virginia, Donna McWhorter (Brian) of Frederick County, Virginia, and Kaye-Beth Ambrose (Danny) of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Reverend Jay Kelchner (Jo) of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Timothy Stelzl of Stephens City, Virginia; fourteen grandchildren, Michael McWhorter, Alison Barr, Kimberly Thompson, Jennifer Bell, Christopher Cates, Patrick Cates, Nicholas Kelchner, Jonathan Cates, Michael Cunningham, Rebecca Goodrich, Jamie Ambrose, Erin McWhorter, Tarah Kendall, and Logan Kelchner; nineteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Irean Alger of Winchester, Virginia and Ruth Ann Martin (Ken) of Winchester, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Betty Stelzl of Stephens City, Virginia.
Ray is preceded in death by sisters, Jean Orndorff, Tillie Campbell, Katherine Orndorff, and Ilean Jenkins; and a brother, Louis Stelzl.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Kernstown United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Kernstown United Methodist Church at 11:00 am, with Pastor Aaron Fitch and Reverend Jay Kelchner officiating. A reception will follow the service at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
The family will provide a more detailed obituary closer to the date of Ray’s service.
