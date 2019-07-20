Raymond Edward Stelzl "Ray"

After a lengthy, hard-fought battle with cancer, Raymond Edward (Ray) Stelzl passed away on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at his home in Frederick County, Virginia. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.
Ray was born to the late Clarence and Bertha Stelzl in June of 1930 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Warren County High School in 1950. He was most proud to have graduated high school as the only one of eight children. That accomplishment did not come without perseverance, determination and hard work. Throughout his lifetime, Ray lived by those same virtues. He worked for Miller and Anderson, which later became Spichers Appliance, as a Major Appliance Salesman for 47 years. After nearly 5 decades of dedicated service, he retired in 1998.
Ray married the love of his life, Marilyn J. Feeley, on August 7, 1965 at Stephens City, Virginia's Fairview Methodist Church. There is no sweeter love story than that of Ray and Marilyn. Hand in hand, they brought up a wonderful family and together they built a beautiful life. The love they shared was genuine, awe inspiring and unconditional. They were married for nearly 54 years.
Ray was a long-standing member of Kernstown United Methodist Church. He was a man of great faith and was a true and loyal servant. In his early years, he was Youth Coordinator. He was also a member of the church choir and United Methodist Men. Ray was a clergy liaison and visited the hospitalized and infirm where he nourished the soul and provided emotional support. He would never hesitate when it came to helping others. He was most proud to be honored as the "Official Hugger" by Kernstown United Methodist Church; a well-deserved title. Ray's hugs were always warm and welcoming.
Ray most enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He also enjoyed baking bread, making soup and whipping up the best cake you've ever tasted. Seriously, the absolute best. At the heart of his world was his faith and his family. A devoted husband and dad, he was in his glory when he was surrounded by his family, sharing a meal. His guidance, support and humor never slackened. He was, for each one of us, a steady source of love and inspiration. He was our rock.
His life was a living example of his favorite verse in the Bible, Matthew 22:37-39 'Jesus replied: "'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.' This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.'..."
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; six children, Cherilyn Kelchner, Tonya Cunningham (Phil), Donna McWhorter (Brian), Reverend Jay Kelchner (Jo), Tim Stelzl, Kaye-Beth Ambrose (Danny); fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Irean Alger, Ruth Ann Martin (Ken); sister-in-law Betty Stelzl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by a brother, Louis Stelzl; and sisters, Jean Orndorff, Tillie Campbell, Katherine Orndorff, and Ilean Jenkins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of United Methodist Men.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 27th at Kernstown United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Fitch and Reverend Jay Kelchner officiating. A reception will follow the service at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
