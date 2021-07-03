Raymond Goffio, Sr.
Raymond Goffio, Sr., 95 of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 peacefully at his home.
Raymond was born in 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to the late James and Loretta (Carey) Goffio. Ray served during WWII in the United States Army. Ray worked and retired as a member of the International Longshoreman’s Association, working on the shipping piers of Brooklyn. He was an avid bowler who bowled several perfect games. He was also a big Brooklyn Dodgers and NY Mets fan. Ray loved music and was a great singer who was always finding a reason to sing to his friends, family and strangers. He passed his love of music on to his children and grandchildren. Ray was the best Dad anyone could ask for who provided for his family and late wife Viola. He gave his children the best upbringing any child could ask for and was always his children’s and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader. Ray was a generous man who always put others first.
Ray married Viola Catherine Fowler on September, 7, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, Viola preceded Ray in death in 2008.
Surviving are his children, Frances Burton (Greg) of Covington, VA, Dawn Viola Ortiz (fiancé, Earl Stout) of Winchester, VA and Raymond Goffio, Jr. (Diane) of Land O Lakes, FL; grandchildren, Raymond III, Anthony, Joseph, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Nicolas Goffio, Brian Carrillo, Cynthia Stoddard (Scott), David and Zakary Kuenzer, Amanda Ortiz and Daniel Ortiz (Payton Luce); great grandchildren, Jordan, Heather, Nathan, Ryan, Kylie, Gabriella, Ella, Gio, Ava, Amelia and Ellie Ray.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Viola and six siblings.
A visitation will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a small service at 7pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a graveside service Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 1pm in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
