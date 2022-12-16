Raymond Howard Kerlin, Jr. Raymond Howard Kerlin, Jr. died on November 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center at the age of 78 years old. He was born at Winchester Memorial Hospital on December 9, 1943. His parents were Dr. Raymond H. Kerlin and Martha McEwen Kerlin of Winchester, VA. He leaves behind two children Randy Bryant (Dawn) of Front Royal, VA and Amanda L. Kerlin of New York, NY. Ray had three grandchildren Nathan Bryant, Noah Bryant, and Nevaeh Bryant. He is survived by his sister Anne Kerlin Groves (David). He was preceded in death by his sister Martha Jane Kerlin Reynolds (Sidney) and his parents.
He graduated in 1962 from Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, VA. He served in the United States Navy from 1964-1969. His last assignment was located at Norfolk Naval Base, and he chose to stay in the Virginia Beach area following his discharge from the Navy. Ray graduated from Old Dominion University before he went to work for Snap-On Tools where he worked until his retirement.
Raymond’s musical background and that of his descendants was a major catalyst for the influence of many generations of family members. Ray was a prolific songwriter and guitarist who played with various bands over the years including B.K and the Zombies and The Blues defenders as well as opening for The Band. He shared his musical talent with his son, grandchildren, and nephews. There was nothing more fun than all these young men sitting down with guitars to play together. He will be forever missed.
Ray Kerlin’s funeral will be at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, Virginia on December 20 at 12:00 p.m. The service will be conducted by Reverend John Nathan Mooney.
