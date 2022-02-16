Raymond Joseph "Randy" Funkhouser II
Raymond Joseph "Randy" Funkhouser II, 70, died peacefully on February 4, 2022. Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Clissy, sons John and Joe Funkhouser, daughter Kate Brown, son-in-law Mike Brown, grandson Clyde Brown, sister Ann Strite-Kurz and a vast network of adoring family and friends and his loyal dog Finnegan. He is preceded in death by his mother Ruth Funkhouser, father and stepmother Justin and Carolyn Funkhouser, sisters Carol Funkhouser and Pam Day and long-time mentor, Frank Gall. His brother Robert Funkhouser passed away on February 7.
Randy was born and raised in Charles Town, West Virginia. He attended Powhatan School in Boyce, Virginia, and The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Stanford University with a B.A. in creative writing before returning to Jefferson County to partner with his mother Ruth and mentor Frank Gall in running O’Sullivan Farms. He was actively involved in the West Virginia Thoroughbred industry and farmland preservation, working tirelessly for decades with legislators and community leaders to protect and enhance the thoroughbred industry. Randy served as a member of the Charles Town Horsemen’s Benevolent Protective Association (HBPA) for 25 years, including stints as president for 16 of those years. He served on the boards of the National HBPA, West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders Association, West Virginia Breeders Classics, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, and was a founding member and organizer of the Charles Town Racetrack Chaplaincy.
Randy followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, RJ Funkhouser, in his passion for Jefferson County’s rich culture, history and agriculture. Sons John and Joe carry on their father’s legacy in the operation of the family farm and advocacy for horsemen in West Virginia.
An avid photographer in earlier years, Randy went on to pursue his love of creative writing and recently published a book of poetry, Shenandoah Valley Sketches.
Randy had a voracious appetite for life, learning and travel. He had an unbridled hope that each year's foal crop would be the best yet. He was a visionary, a scholar and above all a man of honor. He had a big heart and laughed and wept equally with abandon. His beaming smile always lit up the room.
Randy possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of family lore, fine wine, Thoroughbred pedigrees, and every book he ever read. He was kind-hearted, generous and endlessly appreciative of God's creation. He loved the Lord, his family, his farm, his friends, and a good story. And boy, could he tell a tale.
He will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 20, at 2:00 pm at Covenant Church, 7485 Shepherdstown Pike, Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The service will be live streamed, and the link can be found on the website,randyfunkhouser.com
The family invites you to share your memories of Randy on the website,randyfunkhouser.com
. Select "Memorial" from the menu and use the links to share memories via email or to upload pictures.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Charles Town Racetrack Chaplaincy, PO Box 1377, Charles Town, WV 25414. Or Friends of Happy Retreat, PO Box 1427 Charles Town, WV 25414 (https://www.happyretreat.
org/donate/). Or The Bridge Community Church 114 S. Fairfax Blvd., Ranson WV 25438 (https://thebridgewv.church/give
).
Condolences may be expressed atwww.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.