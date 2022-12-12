Raymond Leon Hickman, Jr. “Ray”
Raymond Leon Hickman Jr., 85, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Ray was born in Indianapolis, IN, in 1937, the son of the late Raymond Leon Hickman Sr. and Mary Marie Hickman. Ray was a graduate of Lawrence High School in Lawrence, IN, and then served our country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. After military service, he went into government service for many years. He then went on to open a Dairy Queen franchise in Winchester and then went to become a district manager for 7-11. Ray ended his career as a contractor with Lockheed Martin.
Ray enjoyed woodworking – carving and clock making. He was a Mason for many years, enjoyed the family trips to Nags Head. He maintained a certified wildlife habitat in the backyard of their home, played, coached, and loved watching baseball, was a huge Redskins fan, loved playing tennis, enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and creating fishing lures. Ray was an all-around fix-it kind of guy, loved gardening and landscaping, and was the best Dad ever.
He married Maxine Taylor on September 10, 1955, in Indianapolis, IN. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2022.
He is survived by daughters, Cathryn Silvius (Don) of Inwood, WV, Brenda Farmer (Donnie) of Winchester, VA; son, Glenn Hickman (Maria) of Middletown, VA; grandchildren, Tiffany, Noelle, Shaun, Brett, Alyssa, Austin, Alexandria, Kayla, Ryan and Megan; great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Haven, Parker, Ryleigh, Vivian, Alice and Eleanor; sister, Sherry Ramey of Gulf Breeze, FL; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hickman of Gore, VA, and his canine companion, Scruffy.
In addition to his wife, Ray was preceded in death by parents; son, Keith Hickman; sisters, Beverly Haywood and Susie Melvin.
All services for Ray will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ray to Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
