Raymond Levi Marcus, Jr. Raymond Levi Marcus, Jr., 87, of Apopka, Florida passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born in Charles Town, West Virginia on April 10, 1934 to the late Raymond Levi Marcus, Sr. and Katherine Love Willingham Marcus.
He graduated from Charles Town High School in 1951 and was a trumpet player in the marching band. He attended Shepherd’s College in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. He enlisted in the Army after high school and was transferred to Army Supply and Maintenance Center in Alaska, at the rank of Specialist 3RD Class.
After the Army he began working as a General Manager in the trucking industry and was employed by J&P Properties in Winchester, Virginia as well as in Apopka, Florida. He later transferred to Midwest Coast Transport in Sanford, Florida. He was a Volunteer Fireman with Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department in Winchester, Virginia for many years.
After moving to Florida he became a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and was a Minister of Hospitality as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also volunteered his time in the food pantry for many years.
He was previously married to Barbara Milton Marcus, who predeceased him. He later married Helene Radliff and they were married for 42 years. She predeceased him in 2019.
He and Helene enjoyed square dancing, polka dancing, traveling and family gatherings. They spent summers in Wisconsin, where he enjoyed working in their garden. He was very handy and could fix anything.
He is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Jimmy) Marcus Whitmer of the The Villages, Florida; son John Eric Marcus of Gainesville, Florida; 3 step daughters, Lynne (Jerry) Posey of Lynn Haven, Florida, Pam Donaldson of Sanford, Florida, and Debbie Sherman of Sorrento, Florida; step son Kim Radliff of Orange City, Florida; as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held In Raymond’s honor on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Loomis Funeral Home (420 W. Main St., Apopka, FL 32712). The Visitation will be from 12:00PM-1:00PM with the Service starting at 1:00PM.
A Graveside Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens (3329 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703) at approximately 2:30PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.