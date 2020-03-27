Raymond R. “Ray” Lind, Sr., 70, of Stephenson, VA passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. He was born September 9, 1949 in Baltimore, MD the son of Raymond Leroy Lind and Alice Agnes Tuder Lind.
Ray was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for most of his childhood and teenage years. He attended St. Andrew’s Catholic School and was an altar boy at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Baltimore. He graduated from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in 1968 where he learned to operate printing presses and became quite an accomplished press operator and printer. He married his first wife, Ethel Katie Beasley Chase and had three children, Melissa Lind “Mitzi” Elliott and Wendy Alice Lind, both of Winchester, VA, and Raymond Robert Lind, Jr. (and wife Mary) of Middleway, WV. In 1974 Ray moved his family to Winchester where he spent the next 20 years raising his children and working at Lamar Sloan Ford, printing church bulletins for Sacred Heart Church, service invoices for Ford, and business cards for his colleagues. He volunteered for the Winchester Police Department as an ASAP officer. He was fondly referred to as “ASAP Jack” by his family and friends. He loved to laugh, joke and pull little pranks with his friends both at work and at the Police Department. He was an active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church for many years and his children all attended Sacred Heart Academy. He eventually relocated to Shippensburg, PA where he re-connected with one of his former classmates from High School, Christine Joan Chalk Collie and soon after they were married on September 8, 1993. Together they enjoyed traveling, music, making jewelry, books, and breeding and raising kittens. They spent many happy years together. Christine preceded him in death on September 22, 2019. Raymond moved back to the Winchester area in January 2020 to be with his family.
In addition to his three children, Ray is survived by his six grandchildren, Isaac Lind, Jacob Lind, Sophia Lind, Lilly Lind, Julia Elliott and Joshua Stickles; and two great grandchildren, Emmaleigh Lind and Oliver Lind. He had 3 brothers, Larry, Albert and John Lind, who preceded him in death.
A private family graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester on Monday, March 30, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at a later date.
