Raymond “Ray” Martin Glembot Raymond “Ray” Martin Glembot, 81, of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home following a battle with cancer. Ray was born on March 8, 1941 in Bronx, New York, son of the late Leon and Connie Glembot. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Colleen Hoppel Glembot, whom he married on May 5, 1962. He is also survived by his son, Dr. Troy Glembot (Pam) of Winchester; daughters Connie Fravel (Paul) of Strasburg and Cathy Andrews of Norfolk; grandchildren Abby, Jacob, and Emily Andrews, and Hayden Fravel; brother Lee Glembot of Carolina Shores, North Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ray proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, he worked for many years in the auto industry. He owned and operated Star Pontiac Buick GMC in Leesburg, Virginia for 37 years. He sold the business and retired in 2017. He was a proud supporter of many charities, civic organizations, and sports teams in the Leesburg area. He enjoyed deer hunting, gardening, reading, and spending time at the beach. He loved dogs and fine chocolates. Ray was a private pilot and had a true passion for flying. He volunteered to provide Angel Flights when he was able. However, his greatest love was spending time with family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, Virginia. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Omps Funeral Home in the Amherst Chapel. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center. Interment will be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or Winchester Medical Center Foundation Angel Fund, 220 Campus Blvd., Suite 402, Winchester, VA 22601.
