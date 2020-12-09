Raymond “Ray” Sewell Shearer, Sr.
Raymond “Ray” Sewell Shearer, Sr., 80, of Winchester, died Monday at home with his family by his side.
Ray was born November 19, 1940; son of the late Paul Sewell Shearer and Gladys Catherine Anderson Shearer. He was a truck driver for Schenck Foods until his retirement.
He married Betty Lee Fizer Shearer May 22, 1987 in Frederick County, VA.
Along with his wife of 33 years he is survived by his children, Raymond Shearer, Jr. of Winchester, Bonnie Shearer of Stuarts Draft, VA, Billie Jo Shearer of Penn Laird, VA and Julie Shearer Via of Fishersville, VA; step children, Robert Shade of Whitehall, VA, Betty Schaumleffel (Jay) of Charles Town, WV, Barbara Brunner (Paul) of Martinsburg, WV, Richard Pearrell (Charles Harris) of Washington, DC, Brian Pearrell (Peggy) of Cross Junction, and Jamie Vessels (Jesse) of Lyndhurst, VA; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ray is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Shearer and step son, Kevin Shade, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
