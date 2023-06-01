Raymond Russell Wood
Raymond Russell Wood, 76, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab Center in Winchester.
He was born May 15, 1947, in Clarke County, VA, to the late Russell Raymond Wood and the late Helen Townley.
He attended schools in Clarke County. He worked for Plumly’s in Winchester, did landscaping and worked in apple orchards with Elwood Tomlin in Berryville, VA, and later performed cleaning services for multiple lawyers in the downtown Winchester area.
He is survived by his sons, Raymond Roberts and Duane Dokes, both of Winchester; 5 granddaughters, Kanisha Roberts, Raven Roberts, Danesha Dokes, Destiny Dokes and Dior Dokes; 5 great-grandchildren, Xavier, Aleighya, Kamiya, Trinity and Ava, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 2, 2023, with the Rev. Al Ford officiating, at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 250 Costello Drive in Winchester.
The family will receive friends one hour before service at the hall.
Inurnment will be private.
