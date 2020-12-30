Raymond S. “Ray” Jenkins, Jr. “Huggy Bear”
Raymond S. Jenkins, Jr., age 74, passed away December 18, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
Ray was born September 24, 1946 in Winchester, VA to Raymond S. Jenkins Sr. and Myrtle M. Stover.
Ray served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a retired truck driver. He loved to fish, ride Harley’s and spend time with his family and his beloved dog Dudi.
Ray is survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn M. Jenkins; his children Raymond S. Jenkins, III, Jodi L. Drish and son-in-law Dale, and Ann Stotler; his seven grandchildren Ashley Brown, Bryan Muchmore, Megan Rosencrans, Brandon Kerns, Courtney Jenkins, Morgan Green and Chelsea Fletcher; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Ray is preceded in death by his father, Raymond S. Jenkins Sr.; his baby sister Lavenia M. “Sis” Muchmore and his daughter-in-law Charlene Jenkins.
Arrangements are being handled by Pine Rest Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Foley, AL. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
