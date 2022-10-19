Reba “Gigi” Dellinger Cooper
Reba “Gigi” Dellinger Cooper, 97, of Stonebrook Farms, Winchester, VA, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, October 14, 2022.
Reba was born November 30, 1924, in Edinburg, VA, the daughter of the late Fletcher Dellinger Sr. and Edith Ludwig Dellinger. She married Harold L. Cooper on December 19, 1945, in Winchester. He preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School, in Stephens City, VA, a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Golden Link Sunday School Class, the Winchester Lioness Club, the Round Hill Ruritan Auxiliary Club, and the Women’s Civic League.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her two grandchildren, Richard A. Cooper and his wife, Victoria, and Kaitlyn A. Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Welsh, Aleeya Cooper, and Adallen Cooper; four sisters, Ellen Clark of Logan, OH, Irene Evans of Kansas City, MO, Margaret Merritt of King George, VA, and Evelyn Hollar of Woodstock, VA; and a brother, Charles “Bob” Dellinger of Athens, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, of over 72 years; her son, Larry L. Cooper; seven sisters, Hope Dellinger, Catherine Mullikin, Frances Dellinger, Mary Williams, Alice Faye Blye, Jo Anne Cullers and Geraldine Cooper; and four brothers, Edward Dellinger, Leo Dellinger, Fletcher Dellinger Jr., and Kenneth Dellinger Sr.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. William White and Rev. Sean Devolites officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Cooper, Phil Cooper, Steven Vaughn, Donnie Hollar, Sid Rudolph, and George Evans.
Memorial Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1824 Roberts Street, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
