Rebecca A. “Becky” Williams, 72, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Becky was born in 1947 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late James and Irene Jenkins. She graduated from Lord Fairfax Community College, earning an Associate’s degree in Business. Becky was employed as a Security Specialist at FEMA and had been employed there since 1994. She was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge Women of the Moose #1367. Becky loved to cook, bake, gardening, canning vegetables, and her favorite time of year were the holidays. Her greatest passion was spending time with the grandchildren.
Surviving are daughters, Susan A. Bailey (Jay) of Berryville, Virginia and Kim O’Quinn (Brandon) of Surf City, North Carolina; son, Martin Williams (Melissa) of Winchester, Virginia; sister, Gloria Davis of Cumberland, Maryland; brothers, James Jenkins (Barbara) of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Robert Jenkins (Carol) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Chelsea Rannells-Scott (John), Scott Kline, Brady Rannells, Matthew and Madison Williams all of Winchester, Virginia; and one great grandchild.
Becky was preceded in death by her significant other, Samuel L. Hensley and grandchild, Martin “Allen” Williams, Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Shawnee Fire and Rescue Company, 2210 Valor Drive, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becky’s memory to Shawnee Fire and Rescue Company, 2210 Valor Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85016.
