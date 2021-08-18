Rebecca B. Mabe
Rebecca B. Mabe, 51, of Frederick County, Virginia, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born March 23, 1970, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Steven M. and Daphne S. Bageant. She was an avid Caps Fan and loved bowling and was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 824. She worked at the USGS as a budget analyst.
Becky married Donald A. Mabe on September 23, 2006 in Winchester.
She is survived by her husband Donald, her parents Steven and Daphne Bageant of Frederick County, VA, a sister, Stephanie Sampson of Stephens City, VA, a step daughter, Tamara Gillam of Sneads Ferry, NC and two step grandchildren.
The family requests private funeral services.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.