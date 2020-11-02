Rebecca D. Holmes
Rebecca Holmes was born on March 20, 1928 and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Rebecca was a resident of Berryville, Virginia at the time of her passing.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday November 6, 2020. The viewing will be held at 12:00 PM followed by the funeral at 1:00 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
