Rebecca J. Haymaker
Rebecca J. Haymaker, 54, of Winchester, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Ms. Haymaker was born April 25, 1965 in Winchester; the daughter of George H. and Mary Anne Higgs Haymaker. She was a 1983 graduate of James Wood High School. She was a member of the American Legion Post 21 and VFW Post 9760.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Anne Haymaker of Winchester; her children, Tressa Danielle McMillan of Bunker Hill, WV and Zachary Hunter McMillan of Winchester; a brother, Joseph Higgs and wife Nancy of North Carolina; and a sister, Tina H. Clem and husband Gary of Middletown. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, George “Bud” Haymaker, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Mary Lock officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
