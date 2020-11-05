Rebecca L. Quiros
Rebecca Lynn Quiros, 58, of Strasburg, Virginia, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home after a four-year battle with cancer.
Ms. Quiros was born January 10, 1962 in Rappahannock County, Virginia, daughter of the late Junior Lee Wheeling and Strawberry Frances Smoot Wheeling.
She worked as a housekeeper, enjoyed making hats for cancer patients, and loved Michael Jackson music.
Surviving are her two sons, David and Paul Funk, both of Winchester, VA; her brother, Jesse Wheeling of North Carolina; and five grandchildren, Zachary A. W. Willingham, Jetta Abigail Willingham, Nicholas Funk, Tristan Funk, and Christopher Funk.
Her son, Nathaniel Funk, three brothers, Danny Wheeling, Joey Wheeling, and Christian Earl Wheeling, a sister, Judy Hamilton, and her former husband, Alfred Quiros all preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 with a funeral service at 7:00 P.M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA with Pastor Paul McKee officiating. Burial will be private.
