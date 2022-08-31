Rebecca Lee (Becky) Royston
Rebecca Lee (Becky) Royston, 67, of Luray, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
She was born on November 15 1954, in Sheridan, Wyoming, and was a daughter of Phyllis M. Carlson of San Antonio, TX, and the late Doyle M. Carlson. She was also preceded in death by her brother David M. (Mike) Carlson.
She is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, Conard Lee Royston of Luray; a son, Troy Royston of Scottsville; her mother, Phyllis M. Carlson and a sister Patti Carlson, both of San Antonio, TX; and a sister, Beverly (Sis) and husband, Alan Feldman, of St. Petersburg, FL. In addition, she leaves her extended family and friends, whom she enjoyed so much and who will miss her immensely.
Becky enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hummingbirds and her hummingbird garden, and baking and taking care of her home where everyone was welcome.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.