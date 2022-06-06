Rebecca Louise Malone Smith
Rebecca Louise Malone Smith, 73, of Winchester, died Friday, June 3, 2022, surrounded by family at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center.
Ms. Smith was born January 21, 1949 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Loring and Mary Thornton Malone. She was a 1967 graduate of Clarke County High School. She retired as a clerk with Toys R Us after working a total of 50 years at Nichols, Revco, and Walmart.
She is survived by her children, Rinda Michelle-Leigh Smith of Winchester and Loring Travis Smith of Inwood, WV; a sister, Mary Catherine Malone Kimble of Linville, VA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Thompson Sage Smith; a brother, John Calvin Malone; and a sister, Patricia Marie Malone.
Becky was an avid country music fan, attending as many county fairs and concerts as she could with her friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Chip Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left and a live stream of the funeral service can be viewed at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.
