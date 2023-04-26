Rebecca M. D. Perzan
Rebecca M.D. "Becky" Perzan, 85, died peacefully at her home in Clarke County on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Becky was born on January 27, 1938 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Homer and Zelma McCann. She graduated from the National Cathedral School in 1955 and from American University four years later.
Becky felt blessed to have had had two loving husbands. She married her high-school sweetheart, Vincent Di Benedetto Jr. in 1959. They resided in Fairfax County, where they raised their four children. Becky was a homemaker who later worked as a travel agent. She was active in civic organizations and sang in the choir at Vienna Presbyterian Church.
After the death of her first husband in 1981, Becky felt truly blessed to find love a second time. She married Joseph R. Perzan in 1993. The couple divided their time between homes in Clarke County and St. Croix, USVI, and became frequent world travelers until Mr. Perzan passed away in 2017.
Becky is survived by her children, Vincent Di Benedetto of Winchester, Elizabeth Streaker of Winchester, Jeffrey Di Benedetto (Lisa) of Bristow, and Theodore (Cristelle) of Loudoun County; three step-children, Patricia Folsom (Alan) of Owings, MD, Anita Mosteller of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Joseph R. Perzan Jr. (Laura) of Fairfax; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.
Becky also leaves her loving sister, Rosemary Rollins, of Yellow Spring, WV.
The family will have a private memorial gathering at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice (333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester VA 22601), who provided great comfort in Becky's final weeks.
