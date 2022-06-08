Rebecca Ritenour “Becky”
Rebecca Ritenour, 44 of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Becky was born in 1978 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late Edward and Ruby Ritenour. She was a graduate of John Handley High School and attended Meadow Mills Church. Becky loved country music and enjoyed watching the Golden Girls and Roseanne.
She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Reese (Randy) of Winchester, VA, Connie Shoemaker (Ralph) of Strasburg, VA and Deborah Diffenderfer (Charles) of Cross Junction, VA; brothers, James and Joseph Linaburg, both of Winchester, VA and Kenneth Young (Nellie) of Elkins, WV.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Linaburg.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 7pm to 9pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Becky to: The Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia, 10467 White Granite Drive, Suite 320, Oakton, VA 22124.
