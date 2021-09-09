Rector S. Brown, 98, died September 7, 2021 at his home in Winchester. He was born March 22, 1923 in Chloe, WV, the son of Albert Brown and Artie Suttle Brown.
A life-long teacher and coach, he married Helen C. Brown in 1946 after returning from his Naval service in WWII. They enjoyed 74 years of marriage prior to her death in 2020.
He graduated from Calhoun County High School in 1941 and earned a full football scholarship at WV Wesleyan College. After playing two years, he and most of his team joined the military because of the war. Upon returning from the war, he and Helen were married and they returned to WV Wesleyan where he completed his B.S. Degree and college football eligibility. He later earned a M.S. Degree from West Virginia University.
In 1949 he became assistant football and track coach at Dunbar High School in Dunbar, WV and was named head basketball coach at Dunbar High in 1951. Among his early coaching milestones, he coached in the WV State All-Star football game in 1954.
While coaching basketball at Dunbar High School, his team played East Bank High who was led by the great Jerry West, and he also coached against Charleston High who was led by the legendary Hot Rod Hundley. Rec didn't like to talk about the outcome of those games, but said his team's strategy was always to keep the ball out of the hands of West and Hundley.
In 1956, he became head football coach and head basketball coach at Spencer, WV High School where he built a winless football team into an undefeated squad in 1961. He also coached the Little Kanawha Valley All-Star football game in Parkersburg, WV in 1958.
After a brief teaching and coaching stint in Florida, he was hired by Shenandoah College in Winchester, VA. where he was tasked with starting the school's football program in 1964. Five years later, Shenandoah abandoned its football program and he was invited to join the coaching staff at Handley High School in Winchester, VA.
He taught world history and coached 20 years at Handley, assisting in football, basketball and track. From 1968-88, Rec assisted head coaches Ron Rice, Steve Wilt and Ron Linden in achieving nine district titles and the 1984 state championship in football. In basketball, during his 17-year tenure, he helped Jimmy Omps and Bill Isherwood win seven regular season titles and eight tournament championships. In track, he coached the shot and discus, and he assisted coaches Don Welsh and Stuart Allen in winning five district titles. For his role in two decades of success at Handley, he was inducted into the school's Hunter Maddex Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
He was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church where he served on the Administrative Board and Trustees. He helped start the church's relief fund program and was a life-long member of the Jubilee Sunday School Class and represented the church on community missions including the Rescue Mission and Winchester House.
He also was a founding committee member who helped start the Northwestern Workshop and was active as an American Red Cross volunteer and blood donor.
The youngest of six children, he was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers Sherman Brown, Sheridan Brown, Shirley Brown, and sisters Vesta B. Stalnaker and Vada B. Duffield.
He is survived by daughters; Diane B. Lewis (Leo), Fredericksburg, VA; Betsy B. Newlin (David), Winchester, VA; Sarah B. Ramey (Skeeter), Madison Heights, VA; and Mary B. Browning (Joe), Wilmington, NC.
His grandchildren are April Lewis Millett, Richard Lewis, Christopher Newlin, Bryan Newlin, Travis Ramey, Stephanie Ramey, Hayley Browning Webb and Ivan Browning. A grandson, Benjamin C. Ramey, preceded him in death. He has nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A private memorial service will be officiated by Rev. Kirk Nave and Rev. Frank Sherman, with interment in Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Millett, Richard Lewis, Christopher Newlin, Bryan Newlin, Ivan Browning and Travis Ramey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601; the Judges Athletic Association, PO Box 2213, Winchester, VA 22604; or Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
