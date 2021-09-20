Regina Florence Bonarti May 10, 1943 to September 13, 2021

Bonarti, Regina September 13, 2021, age 78. Regina lived with her daughter, Debra Bonarti Adams, son-in-law, Bobby Adams, and their children in Winchester, Virginia. She was also the mother of Michael Bonarti (Judith Germano) and the late Brian Bonarti (dec. 2019); a doting grandmother to Thomas, Katelyn, Olivia, Christina and Matthew. Regina is survived by her twin sister, Muriel Hadnagy (Paul) and younger sister Vicky Sablick (Phil). Regina had many wonderful nieces, nephews, nursing school friends, and companions from the Winchester Active Living Center.
Regina was born in Brooklyn in 1943, and moved to Valley Stream, NY as a young child. She worked many jobs as a teen, saving her income for nursing school tuition. She received her nursing school diploma in 1964 from St. Catherine's Hospital and Nursing School in Brooklyn. Regina was a registered nurse in New York for most of her career, serving as a nurse and a supervisor at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, Birchwood Nursing Home (now Apex Rehabilitation and Healthcare) in Dix Hills, and other New York hospitals. In 1999, Regina moved to Virginia in the footsteps of her beloved twin sister, Muriel, and was a supervisor at Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation Center (formerly Warrenton Overlook). She retired after over 40 years of dedicated service in nursing, and frequently told people, "I never worked a day in my life," because she found her work so rewarding. Regina always enjoyed time spent with her colleagues and the patients she served.
In her retirement, Regina loved reading popular novels, spending time with friends at the Winchester Active Living Center, and pursuing a variety of arts and crafts projects. Regina was very proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed exchanging letters with them. Those who knew her will remember that Regina relished sharing a funny story, sprinkled with her quick wit, and always accompanied by her hearty and infectious laugh.
Regina died from complications following a scheduled surgical procedure and will be greatly missed.
The family will receive visitors at Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, on Friday, September 24 from 7pm until 9pm. A memorial mass will take place on Saturday, September 25, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, at 2pm. The family kindly requests that all guests attending the visitation or mass wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Regina's name to the Winchester Active Living Center. Please make checks payable to Winchester Senior Center Soc & Rec, and mail to Winchester Senior Center, 1001 E. Cork Street, Winchester VA 22601. An online donation to the free medical clinic in Winchester, called Sinclair Health Clinic, https://sinclairhealthclinic.org/ would be equally appreciated.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
