Regina Lee Waymack, 64, of Winchester, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 7, 1955 in Winchester, the daughter of Carl William and Hopewell Lee Strosnider Fishel.
She was a 1974 graduate of James Wood High School and a member of the Boyce Baptist Church. Mrs. Waymack worked for twenty-five years in sales at Kmart.
Surviving are a son, William Mason and his wife Angela of Winchester; a sister, Loretta Michael of Stephens City; two brothers, Edward Dwayne "Buddy" Fishel of Winchester and Carl Alan Fishel of Clear Brook; three grandchildren, Seth Mason, Julea Mason and Logan Mason and two feline companions, R.J. and Skippy which she dearly loved.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Rev. Dr. Ben Jenkins officiating.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Ft. Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or the SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Boyce Baptist Church, P.O. Box 89, Boyce, VA 22620.
