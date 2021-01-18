Reginald Blake Wilson “Reggie”
Reginald Blake “Reggie” Wilson, 95, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Wilson was born in 1925 in Hoy, WV, son of the late Ray and Emily Wilson. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the WWII conflict. Mr. Wilson was an Automobile Sales Associate for B&M Chevrolet, Hometown Auto Sales and retired from Stutzman Chevrolet in 1987. He loved working in his garden and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Wilson was a former member of the Winchester Jaycees, Winchester Conservation Club, and the United Commercial Travelers Club. He was a member of First Christian Church.
His wife, Evelyn Rogers Wilson, whom he married in 1950, preceded him in death in 2010.
Surviving are sons, John E. Wilson of Winchester, VA and Thomas L. Wilson of Centreville, VA; three grandchildren, Trevor, Saleena, and Spencer Wilson.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his six siblings.
A private graveside service will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Reggie’s memory to First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
