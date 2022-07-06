Reginald “Reggie” Cassagnol (1950- 2022)
Reg was active in and devoted to his church families (Servants Heart and Hands and Love Revival Ministry) who lovingly supported him during his illness. Reg enjoyed travel, the ocean and mountains, music (dancing and the bongos), and all things fast. His giving, fun-loving, thrill-seeking and mischievous nature will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport on Sunday, July 10, 2022 with time to be determined.
Please visit Reg’s Tribute page for more details about the funeral and celebration of life memorial services: https://www.tribute
24883374/reginald-paul-cassagnol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.