Rena Sue Virts
Rena Sue Virts, 58, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Rena was born October 25, 1962, the daughter of John and Ruby Williams in Winchester. She attended the Church of Christ at Mountain View.
She is survived by her children; Matthew Jayne, Daniel Virts, Thomas Virts, Johnny Virts, Kaylin Virts, Kathleen Virts, brother; Chuck Williams, 9 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many aunts, including a special aunt, Martha Layden.
Along with her father, Rena was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Zuza and brother, John Williams.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
