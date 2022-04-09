Retha Athey Shirkey
Retha Athey Shirkey, 93, of Houston, TX, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Miss Shirkey was born October 9, 1928, in York, PA, the daughter of the late Melville K. Shirkey and Retha Athey Shirkey. She was a 1946 graduate of John Handley High School, Winchester, VA, and a 1950 graduate of Madison College. She began her career teaching at Warren County High School then moved to Langley Field, VA, where she worked for NASA as a technical librarian. In 1962 she transferred to Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston where she worked until her retirement in 1979. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church-Houston and was active in the Chancel Choir, Women of the Church and served as an Elder. Following retirement from NASA, she volunteered twenty-four years at Operation ID, an FPC ministry to the homeless. She also enjoyed travel and took many trips, including visiting all seven continents. She was a member of the Special Libraries Association from 1963 to 1979, having served as treasurer of the Texas Chapter.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 12 noon at Mount Hebron Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church-Houston on April 21, 2022.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church-Houston, 5300 Main Street, Houston, TX, 77004 or to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
