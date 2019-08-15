Retha May Ritter, 71, of Winchester, VA passed away at her home, with her family by her side, August 13, 2019.
Retha was born September 22, 1947 in Winchester; the daughter of the late John Elwood Loy and Ethel Cooper. Retha worked at Westminster Canterbury. She was a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She loved the outdoors, gardening and working in her flowerbeds. Retha was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and the person you could always turn to in times of need.
Retha married Virgil Winfred Ritter, January 31, 1981 in Winchester, VA.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her sons, James William Ritter (Kymberly LeCouffe) of Winchester and Billy Ritter (De Hall) of Strasburg, VA; daughters, Karen Ritter Massie (Robert Burnett) of Star Tannery, VA, Sandra Ritter Myers (Glenn) of Strasburg, VA and Kelly Ritter (Matt Eaton) of Strasburg; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, John Loy (Sis) of Slanesville, WV, James Loy (Patty) of Wardensville, WV and Hunter Loy (Betty) of Winchester and her yorkshire terrier, Missy.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 18, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Buster Doman officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Gutierrez, Hector Gutierrez, Hunter Loy, Billy Ritter, James Ritter, and Brandon Pangle.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
