Retta DeHaven Davis
Retta Mae DeHaven Davis, 99, of Winchester, VA, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Retta was born on April 30, 1924, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Reecy V. Clark Taylor. Retta was a member of the Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church and worked for 23 years as a press operator at Crown Cork & Seal, National Fruit & Shenandoah Apple Corp., and O’Sullivan Corp., all in Winchester, VA. She enjoyed making quilts, cooking, gardening, listening to live music and dancing, entertaining, and most of all, being with family and friends.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Retta married Walter W. DeHaven Sr. He died on November 10, 1963. Her second husband, Harvey Richards, died in March 1969. Her third husband, William E. “Buck” Davis, died on August 27, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Walter W. DeHaven Jr. of Winchester, VA; James W. DeHaven of High View, WV; a daughter, Joyce D. Gardner of Winchester, VA; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters and one stepson.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda J. Painter; a granddaughter, Angela L. DeHaven; a grandson, Woody DeHaven and a great-great grandson, Waylon S. DeHaven; seven sisters, Mildred Largent, Mary Dodson, Essie Jenkins, Ruth Kelhner, Elma Kelly, Bertha & Annabelle Taylor; and one brother, Bruce Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Todd Gess. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery near Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June, 20, 2023, from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Retta to Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
