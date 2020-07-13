The Rev. Anthony “Pete” Wadsworth
The Rev. Anthony “Pete” Wadsworth, 84, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Rev. Wadsworth was born in 1936 in Princeton, North Carolina, the son of the late James Wadsworth and Leona Tyner Wadsworth. He graduated from Carter Bible College in Goldsboro, NC, Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA, and Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC.
The Rev. Wadsworth was a minister and faithful servant of God with the Winchester District of the United Methodist Church. During his long tenure as a United Methodist minister, Rev. Wadsworth pastored at numerous churches in Winchester, Frederick County, and Loudoun County, VA.
The Rev. Wadsworth was married for 55 years to his loving wife, Betty Ann Wadsworth, who predeceased him in 2018.
Surviving the Rev. Wadsworth are his sons, James A. Wadsworth (Tracy) of Ashland, Maine and Keith H. Wadsworth (Angela) of Lake Wales, Florida; grandchildren, Isabel and Harris Wadsworth of Lake Wales, Florida, Lucas Wadsworth of Winchester, Virginia, Sam Wadsworth of Nags Head, North Carolina, Jake, Nick and Anabel Wadsworth of Ashland, Maine; brother Jimmy Earl Wadsworth (Mary) of Princeton, North Carolina, sister Shirley Mae Williford (Earl) of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and sister Barbara Ann Woodard of Princeton, North Carolina.
Along with his parents and wife, Rev. Wadsworth was preceded in death by his brothers, Otis Leo “Dick”, Robert “Fid”, and James, and his step-mother Myrtle Mae Toler Wadsworth.
Friends may call at the Jones Funeral Home Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. Private services will be held on Friday due to the Covid pandemic. The ministers will be Pastor Penny Wilson and the Rev. Todd Guess. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron cemetery. Pall bearers will be Adam Syprzak, Mo Abuassi, Jerry Newlin, Luke Wadsworth, Roberta Lasiter, and Harris Wadsworth. Honorary pall bearers are Ronnie Wise and Roy lowery. The funeral will be televised via live streaming on Jones Funeral Home Face Book page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.