Rev. Clarence Ernest Acklin
Reverend Clarence Ernest Acklin was born December 4, 1942, to the late Vivian Louise Wooten and Johnell Christopher Acklin in Richard City, Tennessee.
Rev. Clarence E. Acklin died Tuesday, May 3, 2023, at his home in Winchester, VA.
He is survived by his wife, Vinnie Bell Acklin; a daughter, Vinita; and two sons, Calvert (Amanda) and Carlton Acklin.
A celebration of Life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA., with Rev. Matthew Barcon Borbor officiating.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:45 am at the church.
Interment will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
