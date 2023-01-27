Rev. David Ray Burrough
Rev. David Ray Burrough, 73, of Broadway, passed away January 26, 2023, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
He was born September 23, 1949, in Morgantown, WV, and was a son to the late Rev. Austin Ray and G. Viola Spring Burrough.
David graduated from East Fairmont High School in Fairmont, WV, Class of 1967, graduated from Eastern Mennonite College, Class of 1975, graduated from Eastern Mennonite Seminary in 1979 and received his Master’s Degree. As an ordained Elder, he pastored churches in West Virginia and Virginia for 44 and half years, beginning in 1968. He was a trained chaplain with ICM. David was a Mason and a member of A.F.A.M. Rockingham Union Lodge #27, Scottish Rite 32nd degree (Richmond Valley), Royal Arch Mason, Knights Templar and the Valley Shrine Club-Acca Shriners. He disliked family reunions until he found out Booker T. Washington was born on his ancestor’s farm in Roanoke.
On July 30, 1988, he married the former Carolyn Sager, who survives.
Also surviving are daughter, Monica K. Ashcraft, of Shinnston, WV; two sons, Michael S. Burrough, of Buchannon, WV, Charles L. Turner and wife Laura, of Broadway; eight grandchildren, Cody, Chelsea, Steven, Emily, Adam, Clara, Bethany, Erika; four great-grandchildren, and a brother; Rev. William F. Burrough and wife Janette, of Lancaster, VA.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Turner.
Pastor’s Tommy Lewis-Crosby, Ed Pruitt and Yun Goo Kang will conduct a memorial service Monday 2 PM at Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway. Burial will be private in Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery near Broadway.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Sunday from 9 AM- 7 PM to pay their respects and sign a guestbook.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA, 30394.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneral
