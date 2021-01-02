Rev. Dr. Gilbert L. Foster, Sr.
Rev. Dr. Gilbert L. Foster, Sr., 95, of Frederick County, VA joined his Lord and Savior Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Rev. Foster was born in 1925 in Laurel, MD, son of the late Marcus and Annie Foster. He earned a Doctorate degree and was a 20 year veteran of the United States Airforce, having served during the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam conflicts. Rev. Foster was part of the 75th Wing reunion for the Airforce. His greatest passion was ministering, which he did for 50+ years and enjoyed every person in which he came in contact. Rev. Foster loved playing the guitar in church and would always nurture struggling churches regaining the congregation that was lost. He loved traveling and spending time with family and friends.
He married Amelia “Polly” Marpole on May 28, 1945 in Williamsport, MD.
Surviving with his wife is a son, Gene L. Foster; grandchildren, Deana R. Rickets and Selena D. Sundy (Harold) and their mother, Florence Shively, Kirsten and Kwinten Foster and their mother, Diane Foster, Amee L. Gandy (Matthew) and Sean E. Foster (Amber Hibbetts); great grandchildren, Slade, Lacee, Emerald, Harold Jr., Harley, Lucy, Tynlee, Elyhana, Josephine, Everly, Maximus, Lillyann, Ava and Jaxon; stepsisters, Joyce Whitacre, Judy Parker, and Jerraldine Landes; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Rev. Foster was preceded in death by a son, Gilbert L. Foster, Jr.; sisters, Thelma Manuel and Ann Hess; brother, Everett Foster; and stepsister, Janie Mae Dusing.
A visitation will be from 3 pm to 5 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Randall Brown and Rev. James Zirkle officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Per Rev. Foster’s request he would like no flowers, but would rather have memorial contributions go to The Assemblies of God World Missions at give.agwm.org
