Rev. J. Leslie Inglis
Rev. J. Leslie Inglis, 101, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in his home.
Leslie was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, in 1921, the son of the late William Sword and Isabella Leslie Inglis. Over 60 years of his life were spent in ministry. He pastored churches in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, West Virginia, Virginia and Colombia, South America. Locally he served as a pastor in the 8 churches of the Presbyterian Parish of the Valleys.
Rev. Inglis married Christina C. Selkirk on August 23, 1947, in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his wife Christina in 2016 and his daughter, Ellen Leslie Inglis, in 1969.
He is survived by his daughters, Agnes Stephens (Andrew) of Dunlap, IL, and Martha Inglis of Winchester, VA; his grandchildren, Rachel Stephens, David Stephens (Lesley), and Sarah Wong (Ron); five great-grandchildren; and two foster great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at 1:00 pm at Burnt Factory UMC, followed by a service at 2:00 pm and a reception after.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Christian Choir at https://nationalchristianchoir.org/donate/.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
