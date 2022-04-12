Rev. Malcolm Herbert Van de Riet
Rev. Malcolm Herbert Van de Riet, 82, loving and devoted husband of 60 years to June Van de Riet, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Reverend Van de Riet was the Retired Pastor of Abundant Life Church located in Stephens City, VA. He was a photographer, builder, musician, educator, and a lifelong learner. He had a passion for others and his heart’s desire was for all to have a relationship with Jesus Christ! He was a member of the Frederick County VA Rotary where he was given the designation as a Paul Harris Fellow. Passionately he served the local community through various outreach programs. He attended Virginia Polytechnical Institute where he studied architectural design for two years and received his B.A. Degree from Central Bible College in 1963. He continued his higher education at New York University and received his M.A. Degree in 1964. He was a teacher in the New York City Public School system from 1964 to 1965. He was a teacher in the Norfolk City School system from 1965 to 1970 and Assistant Principal from 1970 to 1979. It was this point in his life where he felt the Lord was calling him to full time ministry and he would go on to serve as the lead Pastor of Abundant Life Church located in Stephens City, VA for twenty-four years.
He was born in Alexandria, VA and was the son of the late Peter and Ima Lee Baker Van de Riet.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughters, Marviss Palmer and husband, Daniel, and Gera Mort and husband, Doug; son, Malcolm Van de Riet II and wife, Melanie; grandchildren, Joshua and Jessica Mort, Brooke Mort, Chassen and Kassidy Palmer, Brandon and Lauren Palmer, Malcolm Van de Riet III; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn Mort, and Ronan Palmer; his brother, James Van de Reit and wife, Ruth; and brother-in-law, Reverend Jim Miller.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Miller.
Services were held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by burial in Graceland East Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church, Missions Fund, 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
