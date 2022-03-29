Rev. Malcolm Van de Riet
Malcolm Herbert Van de Riet, 82, loving and devoted husband of 60 years to June Van de Riet, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Born in Alexandria, VA, he was a son of the late Peter and Ima Lee Baker Van de Riet.
Reverend Van de Riet was the Retired Pastor of Abundant Life Church in Stephens City, VA. He was a photographer, builder, musician, educator, and a life-long learner. He had a passion for others and strong desire in leading them to know the Lord!
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughters, Marviss Palmer and husband, Daniel, and Gera Mort and husband, Doug; son, Malcolm Van de Riet II and wife, Melanie; grandchildren, Joshua and Jessica Mort, Brooke Mort, Chassen and Kassidy Palmer, Brandon and Lauren Palmer, Malcolm Van de Riet III; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn Mort, and Ronan Palmer; his brother, James Van de Reit and wife, Ruth; and brother-in-law, Reverend Jim Miller.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Miller.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park. The service can be viewed on his obituary page at www.thomasmcafee.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church, Missions, 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
