Rev. Miguel Angel Escobar was called home suddenly on August 1, 2019 in Fayetteville, GA. Born September 30, 1949 in Chile, he was the beloved husband of Irene Escobar, devoted father of Mauricio (Leticia) Escobar and Sasha Escobar, loving grandfather of Isabel and Danielle Escobar, brother of Ramon (Margerita) Escobar, uncle of Alfonsina and Amanda Escobar. Internment was on August 10, 2019 Silent Home Cemetery, 1576 Lancaster Ave. Reynoldsburg, OH. He was a former resident of Winchester and his many friends will miss him dearly.
A memorial service honoring Pastor Miguel Escobar will be held Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spanish church, Mission Cristina Ciudad Deseada (Christ Missions Church of the Beloved City), located at 72 Keystone Lane, Berryville, VA 22611. We will be commemorating a servant of God that loved the Lord and continually ministered in the healing spirit of the Lord Jesus Christ. Rev. Miguel Escobar gave his life completely to God’s Service.
