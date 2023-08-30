Rev. Paul David Opsahl
Rev. Paul David Opsahl, 89, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Rev. Opsahl was born in 1934 in Story City, IA, the son of the late Rev. Carl Opsahl and Olina Onstad. He was a graduate of Halstad High School in Halstad, MN, where he was valedictorian of his class. He received his bachelor’s degree in music and English from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. He then attended Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN, where he was ordained, and then went on to earn his doctorate degree (ThD) from the University of Heidelberg. Rev. Opsahl retired as minister from Community Lutheran Church in Sterling, VA. Rev. Opsahl enjoyed music and was very accomplished at playing the trumpet. He loved traveling and was blessed to have had the opportunity to travel the world. He was a kind and gentle soul who lived for his faith and was beloved by everyone he knew.
He married Geraldine Ann Ness in 1957 in Ada, MN. She preceded him in death in 2022.
Rev. Opsahl is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Balettie (Roger), LeAnn Opsahl; son, Stephen Opsahl (Patricia Pickering); grandchildren, Melanie White (Jarrett), Andrew Balettie (Liz), Matthew Opsahl, Nicholas Opsahl, Kiersten Lemke; great-grandchildren, Shiloh White, Cole Balettie, Madilyn Balettie and sister Mary Hellerud (the late John).
A memorial service will be held for Rev. Opsahl on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11am at Community Lutheran Church in Sterling, VA. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Kirsten Laderach and Rev. James Wind.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rev. Opsahl to Community Lutheran Church, Sterling, VA; Lutheran World Relief Fund, Baltimore, MD (give.lwr.org.); Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MD; Concordia College, Moorhead, MN
