Rev. Philip L. Bailey
Rev. Philip L. Bailey went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hilltop House in Winchester, VA.
Born on November 22, 1925, in Lochgelly, WV, Philip was the son of the late Lemon Elbert and Evelyn Pearl Shepherd Bailey. Phil was a WWII veteran, having served in the US Army in Czechoslovakia and Austria with the 26th Division. He was a graduate of Towson State University, MD, and of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY.
Philip began his journey preaching God's word at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Worthington, IN. He later pastored in Aberdeen, MD. In 1977 he was called as Executive Assistant to the Director of the Maryland Bible Society. He later became the Associate Director for the society in Baltimore, MD. Upon retiring in 1989, he and his wife Nelma became residents of Ft. Loudon, PA. Philip volunteered as a coordinator for the Mt. View School for the Bible release program for several years, and attended the Ft. Loudon United Methodist Church.
Philip loved teaching the word of the Lord and gospel music. He was a member of the Ft. Loudon Methodist choir, and had a great love of people and animals, and was happiest when surrounded by them.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Nelma Jean Coberly Bailey; brothers Charles, Dennis and William; sisters Margaret Bailey Swanigan and Norma Bailey Burke.
He is survived by two brothers, Roy Bailey of Falls Church, VA and Roland Bailey of Woodbridge, VA; sister, Gloria Flanders of Stephens City, VA and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 9am with a service to follow at 10am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.