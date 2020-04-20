Rev. William Richard Fisher "Bill"

Rev. William Richard "Bill" Fisher of Waynesboro, VA passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Fishersville with his loving wife by his side.
Bill was born in 1947 in Winchester, VA, son of the late William Archie Fisher and Armilda Lamp.
Bill gave his life to the Lord in 1968 while watching a televised Billy Graham crusade. He would eventually answer the call to become a preacher despite a paralyzing childhood fear of public speaking. He earned his degree in Bible/Christian Ministries from Eastern Mennonite University and attended Candler School of Theology at Emory University.
Over his near 40-year ministry in the United Methodist Church, Bill pastored 13 appointments across Virginia and Georgia: 1969-1972 Brookneal Charge; 1972-1976 Keezletown UMC; 1976-1978 Hillcrest UMC; 1978-1980 Page UMC; 1980-1981 Massanutten Charge; 1981-1982 Ebenezer UMC (GA); 1982-1983 Monterey Charge; 1983-1986 Jollivue UMC; 1986-1990 Carson UMC; 1990-1994 King William Charge; 1994-1996 Keysville UMC; 1996-2004 Boonsboro UMC; 2004-2009 Toms Brook UMC. Throughout his ministry, Bill's motto and devotion remained steadfast to "Making Jesus Famous."
Bill is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Barbara Fisher. Surviving with his wife is his daughter, Sandy Gharib (Lindo) of Richmond, VA; son, William Zachary Fisher (Rachel) of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Nathan Fisher (Kristina), Kaitlin and Madison Gharib, Mandy and Sandy Edwards, Joshua Stevens (Crystal), Brianna Stevens, Emily and Abby Laird, Kyiah, Joseph, and Amaya Puckett, Lily Chapman, and Robert Desi Emery; six great grandchildren; and sister, Ellen Adams (Buddy).
Along with his parents, Rev. Fisher was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey Lynn Emery.
In true Bill form, he will take his final ride in a Harley Davidson motorcycle hearse for interment at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA. Due to COVID-19, services at this time will be private. Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill Fisher's name to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-0001.
