Reverend Leland (Lee) E. Stone
Reverend Leland (Lee) E. Stone, pastor, teacher, mentor, and coach to many and a friend to all passed away peacefully November 27, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born July 2, 1933 to Lee and Bertha Widger Stone. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1952-1956. He married Shelda Gilbert on October 15, 1955. Together they had 4 children and operated a dairy farm in Cortland County, NY for 15 years. They were members of Dresserville Bible Baptist Church. In 1977 Lee and Shelda graduated from Elohim Bible Institute and soon began a ministry of full time Christian service in Virginia. Lee was director of the Winchester Rescue Mission for 34 years. He pastored a small, country church, Salem Regular Baptist for 30 years. He volunteered as the girls basketball coach at Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy for 20 years.
Along with his cherished wife, he is survived by his children, Debra Ambrose of Winchester, VA; Dean Stone (Charlotte) of Middletown, VA; Rob Stone (Cara) of Loganton, PA; and Randy Stone (Lois) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren.
Lee’s legacy is one of serving God with the compassion of Jesus Christ. He was a light in the darkness, always pointing others to Jesus, offering opportunity and hope.
There will be a graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Georgetown, NY. A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 North Cameron Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
